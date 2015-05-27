Barristers are determined to continue a strike over cuts to legal aid payments for "as long as is necessary", the Bar Council of Northern Ireland has said.

Barristers have withdrawn from all new criminal cases requiring legal aid, in protest against the reduced payments.

Bar Council chairman, Gerry McAlinden, said the cuts meant barristers will not get "any money" for aspects of cases.

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.