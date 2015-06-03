Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish tricolour flag flown over Stormont
Police have begun an investigation into how an Irish tricolour was flown over Parliament Buildings, Stormont, for a time on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the assembly said it was aware that "two flags were flown without permission from the roof" and it was investigating the incident.
BBC News NI Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon reports.
-
03 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window