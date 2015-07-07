Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The history of Belfast's Farset River
In the first of a three-part series exploring the rivers of Belfast, BBC News NI's Ita Dungan studies the origins of the Farset River.
The river, which gets its name from the Irish word fearsad meaning sandbar, also has a role in giving the city of Belfast its name.
07 Jul 2015
