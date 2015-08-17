Dr Cathy Jack said she could not guarantee no patient would wait longer than they need to, but the new facilities will recude the likelihood
Royal Victoria Hospital: New £150m emergency department ready to open

A new state-of-the-art emergency department is ready to open at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

It forms part of a new regional 12-storey critical care building that has cost more than £150m to build.

BBC News NI Health Correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly reports.

