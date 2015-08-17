Media player
Royal Victoria Hospital: New £150m emergency department ready to open
A new state-of-the-art emergency department is ready to open at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
It forms part of a new regional 12-storey critical care building that has cost more than £150m to build.
BBC News NI Health Correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly reports.
17 Aug 2015
