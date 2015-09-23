Campaigners had been calling for a fresh inquest into the killings, as Lisa McAllister reports.
Loughgall attack: New inquests into deaths of civilian and IRA men

New inquests are to be held into the deaths of eight IRA men and a civilian shot dead by the SAS in County Armagh in 1987.

Soldiers opened fire on the IRA men who were preparing to bomb a police station in Loughgall in 1987.

BBC News NI's Lisa McAllister reports.

