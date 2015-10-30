Media player
Poor weather leads to pumpkin shortage ahead of Halloween
Farmers have blamed poor weather conditions for a low pumpkin harvest, leaving many unripened at a time of year when demand is high.
Alan Lockhart, from Newry, County Down, says his pumpkin crop has fallen victim to poor weather over July and August.
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent Conor Macauley reports.
30 Oct 2015
