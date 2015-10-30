Alan told BBC News NI's Conor Macauley his crop suffered because of a lack of sunshine and poor levels of pollination
Poor weather leads to pumpkin shortage ahead of Halloween

Farmers have blamed poor weather conditions for a low pumpkin harvest, leaving many unripened at a time of year when demand is high.

Alan Lockhart, from Newry, County Down, says his pumpkin crop has fallen victim to poor weather over July and August.

BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent Conor Macauley reports.

