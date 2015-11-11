Media player
Maghaberry prison: Governor Phil Wragg 'can address concerns'
The man in charge of Northern Ireland's high security Maghaberry prison says he is confident he can address serious concerns raised in a critical report.
Inspectors labelled the prison, near Lisburn, as the most dangerous in Europe, describing it as unsafe, unstable and in a state of crisis.
Phil Wragg, who was appointed governor in August, three months after the inspection was carried out, spoke to BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney.
11 Nov 2015
