Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Ireland 'a place transformed', Peter Robinson tells DUP conference
Peter Robinson has said Northern Ireland "is a place transformed" in his final leader's speech to the Democratic Unionist Party's annual conference.
He told his party that devolution had brought "peace and prosperity", and for all its faults there is no better solution than power-sharing at Stormont.
BBC News NI's political editor Mark Devenport reports.
-
21 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-34891496/northern-ireland-a-place-transformed-peter-robinson-tells-dup-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window