DUP leader Peter Robinson waves to delegates at the party conference
Northern Ireland 'a place transformed', Peter Robinson tells DUP conference

Peter Robinson has said Northern Ireland "is a place transformed" in his final leader's speech to the Democratic Unionist Party's annual conference.

He told his party that devolution had brought "peace and prosperity", and for all its faults there is no better solution than power-sharing at Stormont.

BBC News NI's political editor Mark Devenport reports.

  • 21 Nov 2015
