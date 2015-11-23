Media player
RADAR centre: Uncertain future for Belfast's new safety education facility
Belfast's new £1m safety centre is set to open fully at the start of 2016, but its long-term future is not yet secure.
The Risk Awareness and Danger Avoidance Responsibility Centre (RADAR) has a life-size model street, bus and train stops, police station and a courthouse.
BBC News NI Education Correspondent Robbie Meredith reports.
23 Nov 2015
