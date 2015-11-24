Louise Simpson, Jonathan's mother, said she thought her son was dead
Video

Derry shooting: Mother thought son was dead in gun attack

A Londonderry mother whose 23-year-old son was shot several times in both legs, has said she thought he was dead.

Jonathan Simpson was shot in the living room of his house in the Brandywell Road area at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.

Louise Simpson, Jonathan's mother, spoke to BBC News NI's Keiron Tourish.

