Mourners carry the coffin of Christopher Meli
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christopher Meli: 'No retaliation' calls made at victim's funeral

A priest at the funeral of west Belfast murder victim Christopher Meli has urged young people not to take the law into their own hands.

Mr Meli's family also called for no retaliation after the 20-year-old was beaten to death in Twinbrook nine days ago.

BBC Newsline's Mervyn Jess reports.

  • 21 Dec 2015