The man's body was found at a house in Glenpark Street on Thursday night.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Belfast: Murder inquiry as body found in house

Detectives have begun a murder inquiry after the discovery of a man's body in a house in north Belfast.

The body was found in a house in Glenpark Street shortly before 22:30 GMT on Thursday.

The man is understood to have been in his 30s. BBC News NI's Julie McCullough reports.

  • 08 Jan 2016