Seamus Daly arriving at court in Omagh
Omagh bomb: Murder case against Seamus Daly collapses

The case against a man accused of murdering 29 people in the Real IRA bomb attack in Omagh, County Tyrone, in 1998 has collapsed.

Seamus Daly, 45, from Jonesborough, County Armagh, was also accused of causing the explosion. Mr Daly had always denied the charges.

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.

  • 01 Mar 2016