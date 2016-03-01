Video

The sister of a man who was killed in the 1998 Omagh bomb has said it was time to 'move on' and that there was never going to be a conviction.

Claire Monteith said she did not accept her brothers death and will never forgive or forget those responsible.

Her brother, Alan Radford died in the Real IRA attack in the County Tyrone town.

On Tuesday, the murder case against bricklayer Seamus Daly, from Jonesborough, County Armagh, collapsed in court.

Mr Daly, 45, had denying any involvement in the bombing.