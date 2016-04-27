Ibrahim Halawa, from Dublin
Video

Concern over imprisoned teenager in Egypt

The Egyptian government has rejected allegations by the United Nations about the treatment of an Irish teenager imprisoned without trial for more than two and a half years.

Ibrahim Halawa, from Dublin, faces a mass trial and possible death penalty with nearly 500 others - after anti-government protests in August 2013.

BBC News NI's home affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney has this exclusive report.

