The Undertones celebrate 40 years together with BBC Radio Ulster show
The Undertones are celebrating 40 years together and have recorded an anniversary show for BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle.
It goes out next week and BBC News NI Arts Correspondent Robbie Meredith has had a special preview.
27 May 2016
