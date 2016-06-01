Martin McGuinness
Video

World War One: Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness lays wreath at Flanders battlefield

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister has laid a wreath at a World War One battlefield.

Martin McGuinness is on a two-day trip to Belgium and France, where he is making visits to the scene of the Battle of Messines and the Battle of the Somme.

The Sinn Féin MLA said he was making his trip "in the spirit of reconciliation".

