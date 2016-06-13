The balloon landed on a street in Gortmore, Maghera
Maghera residents awaken to unexpected visitor as hot air balloon drops by

Residents in a street in Maghera, County Londonderry, awoke to an unlikely sight during the Sperrins Balloon Festival.

One hot air balloon ended up slightly off course and landed on a street in the Gortmore area of the town.

