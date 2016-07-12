Media player
The Twelfth: Thousands march in Orange Order parades
Thousands of Orange Order members have taken part in parades across Northern Ireland.
The 12th of July parades mark the 326th anniversary of King William III's victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
12 Jul 2016
