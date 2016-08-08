Video

He is the young actor from west Belfast who is a star in the biggest stage hit in London's West End.

Anthony Boyle has been getting rave reviews for his role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre.

The 22-year-old plays Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry's old adversary Draco Malfoy.

He told BBC Newsline about making the move from one-man plays to top theatre productions.