New plastic £5 launched - in 1999
Archive: Northern Ireland launches plastic £5 note - in 1999

The Bank of England is releasing its first £5 polymer note, but the Northern Bank was the first in the UK to issue a polymer fiver back in October 1999.

Watch archive footage as James Kerr reports on the introduction of the new note, and asks if it is likely to catch on with shoppers.

  • 13 Sep 2016
