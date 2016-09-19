Teenager speaks out about online grooming
A teenager based in Northern Ireland has spoken out about her experience of being groomed online through a chat site.

The girl, who grew up in England, told BBC Newsline reporter Mark Simpson that she "didn't realise how serious it was" when it started.

