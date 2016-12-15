Foster 'ordered Bell to keep RHI open'

Video

Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell has claimed Arlene Foster was verbally "abusive" and angrily "overruled" him when he tried to close a green energy scheme in February, over concerns it was wasting millions of pounds of public money.

The botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which is set to cost Northern Ireland taxpayers £400m, was set up by Mrs Foster when she was enterprise minister in 2012.

Mr Bell was speaking to BBC presenter Stephen Nolan.

In response to his allegations, Mrs Foster claimed Mr Bell was "very aggressive" towards her during the meeting in early 2016.

She said she was angry because he had already issued a statement saying he was closing the scheme immediately but she advised him it would have to stay open for another two weeks to prevent to legal challenges from new claimants who had already invested in new heating equipment.