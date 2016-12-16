DUP advisers 'interfered in RHI closure'

Video

Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell has claimed some of his party's senior special advisers (SPADs) interfered in his attempt to close the Stormont's 'cash-for-ash' scheme.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which was set up by the current DUP leader Arlene Foster in 2012, has been mired in controversy because of a £400m overspend.

Mr Bell said he signed a document in September 2015, which would have closed the most expensive part of the scheme within weeks, but added DUP SPADs would "not allow" it to be shut.

The SPADs have denied Mr Bell's claims and said their role is simply to advise, not to influence decisions.

Mr Bell was speaking to BBC presenter Stephen Nolan.