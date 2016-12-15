Bid to 'remove Foster from RHI emails'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RHI scandal: Bell claims DUP advisers 'tried to remove Arlene Foster's name from emails'
Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell has told BBC News NI that party advisers "tried to remove Arlene Foster's name from emails" relating to the 'cash-for-ash' renewable heat scheme.
-
15 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-38336526/rhi-scandal-bell-claims-dup-advisers-tried-to-remove-arlene-foster-s-name-from-emailsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window