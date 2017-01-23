O'Neill says SF role is 'biggest honour'
Michelle O'Neill has said replacing Martin McGuinness as Sinn Féin's new Northern leader is the "biggest honour and privilege of my life".

She paid a warm tribute to Mr McGuinness and said she had "learned from the best".

  • 23 Jan 2017