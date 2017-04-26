Media player
Arlene Foster says thank you in Irish during school visit
DUP leader Arlene Foster has said thank you in Irish during a school visit in Newry.
Mrs Foster said she had been "uplifted" after meeting Irish language students and staff at Our Lady's Grammar School.
26 Apr 2017
