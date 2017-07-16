RNLI crews rescue cyclist after fall

Video

A cyclist has been rescued after he fell 12ft (3.7m) from his bicycle onto a beach near the Antrim Coast Road.

Rescue teams from Larne and Ballycastle brought the man by inshore lifeboat into Ballygalley harbour, where an ambulance was waiting to treat him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to arm and head injuries. The man is said to be in a stable condition.

Footage courtesy of RNLI.