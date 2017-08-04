Media player
Irish ambassador to UK: Hard border 'not feasible'
The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will make a speech about Brexit later today in Belfast as part of his first official visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Taoiseach.
Daniel Mulhall, the outgoing Irish ambassador to the UK, told the Today programme there is no "practical" way to have a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland post-Brexit.
Mr Mulhall said the UK staying in the customs union would be their "optimum solution".
04 Aug 2017
