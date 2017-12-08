Your pictures of the snow

Media player
Your pictures of snowfall in Northern Ireland.
Here is a selection of the pictures of the overnight snow sent into us.
Email yours to nipics@bbc.co.uk. You can also send them to us via Facebook - just search for BBC News NI.
Read more about the disruption here.
08 Dec 2017
