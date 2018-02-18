DUP MLA says man's family is 'devastated' by arson attack
A "vulnerable" young man's home has been targeted in what police have described as a "sickening" arson attack in Banbridge in County Down.
The incident happened at about 05:30 GMT on Sunday at Hillview Terrace in Dromore Street.
Police said the man, who has severe learning difficulties, was woken by the sound of his bedroom window smashing. A petrol bomb was then thrown at the hole in the broken window.
DUP MLA Carla Lockhart says the man's family are "devastated".
