What is the Good Friday Agreement?
The Good Friday Agreement: A brief guide

It's the 20th anniversary of Northern Ireland's landmark peace deal, but how much do you know about it?

The BBC's Jordan Kenny presents a brief guide to the deal, agreed on 10 April 1998.

  • 03 Oct 2018
