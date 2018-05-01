Call to change 'inhumane benefits system'
Video

PIP: Call to change 'inhumane system'

People with a life expectancy of more than six months are forced to have face-to-face assessments to prove they are terminally ill and then have to wait up to three months for payment.

BBC News NI has spoken to Martin Murtagh, who has dementia and Colin Davis, who has motor neuron disease, who have both called for changes to the benefits system.

  01 May 2018