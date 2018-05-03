Post-Troubles teens want peace walls down
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Post-Troubles teenagers want peace walls abolished

This month marks the half-way point in a 10-year plan to bring down all of Northern Ireland's peace walls, but only a few have been removed so far.

Some members of a cross-community youth programme in Belfast have called for the walls to come down, saying they are no longer necessary.

BBC News NI spoke to Aoife Loughran, Stewart Pollock, Piaras Barnes and Jazmin Taggart.

  • 03 May 2018