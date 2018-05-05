Media player
From the Amazon to Antrim
Meet Negrita, the dog who travelled 5,000 miles to find a new home in Northern Ireland.
She was abandoned, beaten and left for dead in the Amazon - but then she was rescued by an Antrim man.
Pictures and video courtesy of Play for Strays.
05 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window