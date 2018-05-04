Lord Kilclooney deletes 'typical Indian' tweet but does not apologise
Lord Kilclooney has admitted it was a "mistake" for him to describe the Irish prime minister as a "typical Indian" in a tweet.

The peer did not apologise to Leo Varadkar, but has deleted the tweet and said he accepted the remark could be interpreted by some people as "racist".

He spoke to BBC News NI reporter Mark Simpson.

