Crowds enjoy the first day of the Balmoral Show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crowds enjoy the first day of the Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show has begun with the first of four days of events to showcase food and farming in Northern Ireland.

As well as a range of livestock classes, the event hosts hundreds of trade stands displaying everything from crafts to machinery.

It is the 150th anniversary of the show and more than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

  • 16 May 2018