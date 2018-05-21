'I would be pro-life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abortion referendum: Eastwood supports 'yes' vote

Colum Eastwood said abortion should not be dealt with in the Irish constitution - where the law effectively banning it is currently enshrined.

However he said he does not support proposed unrestricted access to terminations up to 12 weeks gestation.

As it stands, abortions are only allowed if there is a substantial risk to the life of the mother.

  • 21 May 2018