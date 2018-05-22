The ads made to change hearts and minds
A boy visiting his father in prison, a young man turning away from violence and a vision of a peaceful future for Northern Ireland.

Those were some of the images beamed into living rooms across Northern Ireland, as part of a government campaign hoping to change hearts and minds of those watching TV.

  • 22 May 2018