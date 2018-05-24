Search and rescue groups in action

Video

Voluntary search-and-rescue groups in Northern Ireland responded to more than 500 emergencies in a 12-month period.

The highest number of call-outs in 2016/17 were in County Londonderry, the BBC has learnt; more than half of those incidents were on the River Foyle.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has awarded £84,000 of funding to nine voluntary groups across NI.

The groups are regularly called upon to assist emergency services when people are in distress or imminent danger.