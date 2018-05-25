Video

Belfast is playing host to global music acts as part of BBC's The Biggest Weekend.

In May 1998, U2's Bono was joined on stage in Belfast by Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble and SDLP leader John Hume - three days before Northern Ireland overwhelmingly endorsed the Good Friday Agreement in a referendum.

But there was a time when most bands simply did not come to Northern Ireland, due to the Troubles.

Video journalist: Cíaran Daly