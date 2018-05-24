Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: 'British Irish conference a good idea'
Jeremy Corbyn has said he believes convening the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIC) is a good idea.
He told the BBC: "The British and Irish governments met many times during the last impasse - it seems to me a sensible way forward."
Mr Corbyn made the comments during his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming leader of the Labour Party.
24 May 2018
