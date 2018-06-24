Video

Nicola and Michael Jennings lost their baby three years ago.

To give something back to the groups that helped them through their loss, they raised £1,600 for a cuddle cot.

A cuddle cot is a refrigerated crib which allows stillborn babies to stay with their parents for a short time rather than being taken straight to the hospital morgue.

Nicola and Michael hope that the cuddle cot beings comfort to other families in Northern Ireland.

Video produced by Christina McSorley