The ongoing dispute over Lough Foyle
The ownership of Lough Foyle, claimed by both Ireland and the UK, has long been disputed.

Fishermen who have taken advantage of the political deadlock say they are not breaking any laws.

The DUP has called on the Irish government to give up its claim on the area.

However Sinn Fein has dismissed the claim as "nonsense."

  • 24 May 2018