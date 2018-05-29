Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hyponatraemia inquiry: 'Lives could have been saved'
Professor Gabriel Scally, a specialist in public health, says the lives of children who died from hyponatraemia-related conditions could have been saved if the Department of Health had acted properly.
Prof Scally gave evidence to the inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths of five Northern Ireland children.
Read more here.
-
29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44261642/hyponatraemia-inquiry-lives-could-have-been-savedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window