Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Throwing bullets: What is road bowling?
Road bowling is a street sport in which competitors throw a steel ball - or bullet - down a lane packed with rowdy spectators.
The competitions - known as scores - are held during the summer on country roads along County Armagh.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window