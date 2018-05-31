Media player
Video
Police at pro-choice rally
Police seized a number of abortion pills and two mini-robots used to distribute abortion pills at a pro-choice rally outside Laganside Court on Thursday.
The organisers of the rally handed over the pills voluntarily after negotiations with the police.
31 May 2018
