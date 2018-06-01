Media player
Baby's life saved by five-minute heart test
A five-minute heart test saved the life of a baby born in Newry, County Armagh last month.
Dáire Lawson was tested at Daisy Hill Hospital three weeks ago.
It is the only hospital in Northern Ireland which offers the screening programme, which measures oxygen in babies' blood.
Now Heartbeat NI, the charity that paid for the system, wants to see it introduced to all hospitals.
