Sinn Féin's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir has responded to Arlene Foster's claims that some republicans will vote for the DUP following the Republic of Ireland's overwhelming vote in favour of abortion law reform.

Northern Ireland will soon be the only part of either the UK or Ireland where abortion is illegal unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health.

The former finance minister said he did not see circumstances where nationalist or republican voters would support the DUP.