Two climbers airlifted after 50m fall

Two climbers airlifted after falling at Fair Head
Two climbers are airlifted by the Coastguard after falling at Fair Head in County Antrim
The two men were winched from Hell's Kitchen by an Irish coastguard helicopter and flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
03 Jun 2018
